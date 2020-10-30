WTO: Gov Ikpeazu Drums Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has drummed support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

Ikpeazu expressed that Okonjo-Iweala’s victory will be a huge win for women and trade.

He made this remark in a tweet on his official Twitter page.

This is coming at a time the United States of America rejected her emergence, arguing that the WTO must be handled by someone who is experienced in trading, hence their preference for South Korea’s Myung-hee.

Also Read: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reacts as US rejects her appointment DG of WTO

He wrote:

“The victory of @NOIweala will be a huge win for Women, Trade (a pillar of our Government), Africa & the World.

“As one eminently qualified for the position of Director General of @wto, we expect all 164 members to support her, including the great United States of America.”