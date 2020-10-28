WTO DG: ‘You Are An Inspiration’, Khafi Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, is full of admiration for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has just been appointed as the Director-General at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her Twitter page to pen a congratulatory note to Nigeria’s former Finance Minister,

In her words:

“Congratulations Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala!! The newly appointed DG of the World Trade Organization (@WTO)!! The first African and first female!! An incredible achievement, you are an inspiration”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that she was recommended by a panel on Wenesday, October 28, 2020. In her new role, she will revive multilateralism.

See Khafi’s tweet below: