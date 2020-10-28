Connect with us

WTO DG: 'You Are An Inspiration', Khafi Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

Published

7 mins ago

Published 7 mins ago on
Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, is full of admiration for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has just been appointed as the Director-General at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her Twitter page to pen a congratulatory note to Nigeria’s former Finance Minister,

In her words:

“Congratulations Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala!! The newly appointed DG of the World Trade Organization (@WTO)!! The first African and first female!! An incredible achievement, you are an inspiration”

Read AlsoBuhari Is Our Pharaoh, We Are The Israelites -BBNaija Star, Khafi Kareem

Information Nigeria earlier reported that she was recommended by a panel on Wenesday, October 28, 2020. In her new role, she will revive multilateralism.

See Khafi’s tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

#EndSARS: 'Let Us Continue To Soro Soke', Tobi Bakre Charges Nigerian Youths

Published

38 seconds ago

October 28, 2020

Published 38 seconds ago on October 28, 2020
Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has charged Nigerian youths to keep the #EndSARS movement going. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate also said that all social ills that affect the lives of black people should be given the spotlight going forward even as he acknowledged the fact that the #EndSARS movement gained the attention of the international community.

Read AlsoTobi Bakre Celebrates 26th Birthday With Goofy Video

Taking to Twitter, the brand influencer cum actor writes:

“In my country, the Youth have risen to #EndPoliceBrutality, which has rightly brought the attention of the international community to the #EndSars movement. Let us continue to soro soke and lend our voices to social ills that threaten the lives of black people #GenChange”

See his tweet below:

Tobi Bakre’s tweet

Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media

Published

31 mins ago

October 28, 2020

Published 31 mins ago on October 28, 2020
Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, also known as Ruggedy Baba, has reacted to the federal government’s planned move to regulate social media.

According to the veteran hip hop musician, only those who do not want their unproductive selves exposed will be afraid of social media, adding that the politicians should do their work well.

Read AlsoThousands Of Innocent People Are In Police Cells: Ruggedman

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork”

See his tweet below:

The artist’s tweet

Charly Boy Channels His Feminine Side; Wears Blouse And Gele (Photos)

Published

34 mins ago

October 28, 2020

Published 34 mins ago on October 28, 2020
Veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has set tongues wagging after he showed off a new look on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer posted a couple of photos in which he dressed up as a woman.

Charly Boy channeled his feminine side as he donned a blouse and trouser along with a gele.

It didn’t end there as he wore elaborate bangles and rings on his hands in the photos.

A number of his followers speculated that he is on the set of a new movie since he didn’t explain the reason behind the look.

The singer had captioned the photos with the words;

“Hummm!!!
Who do I look like?
What’s up?
What am I representing?
Guess.”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Calling for police reform is a joke, criminals don’t reform criminals – Charly Boy

See the photos below:

