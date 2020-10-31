Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.

Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.

He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.

The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.