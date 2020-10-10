‘Women Are Equal And Deserve Basic Human Rights’ – BBNaija’s Nengi

The second runner-up of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show, Nengi Hampson, has taken to Twitter to contribute to the discussion on women’s rights.

The reality TV star and budding actress thinks it is necessary to lend her voice to the trending protest in Namibia, #ShutItAllDownNamibia.

Her tweet reads thus:

“I know a lot are going on in different places and they all need interventions. As we are going about the #EndSARS protest I also join my Namibia sisters and fans in lending my voice to the #ShutItAllDownNamibia. women are equal and deserve basic human rights as everyone!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the former beauty queen has flown out to South Africa for her first movie role.

