Woman with a single limb amputation gets the attention of Nigerians after she joined the #EndSARS protesters

A woman with a single limb amputation is currently trending online after she got the attention of Nigerians when she joined the End SARS protesters on Saturday, October 17.

The woman reportedly walked for hours with her crutches and this touched Nigerians after her photo was shared online.

Nigerians immediately asked for her identity and how they can donate a prosthetic leg or motorized wheelchair to her.

Less than 24 hours after her photo was shared online, Nigerians had set up a GoFundMe for her with a goal of raising 1.5 million Naira. But Nigerians surpassed the funding goal and raised over 1.6 million Naira and people are still donating.