Woman sells grandson for N1.3m because she didn’t receive bride price from her daughter’s lover

Rivers State command of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued a two-week-old baby, who was allegedly sold at birth by his grandmother for N1.3million.

Police spokesperson said one Antonia Amos, sold the baby boy because she claimed her daughter’s baby daddy had yet to pay her bride

It was learnt that Anthonia was arrested after the baby’s father, Christian Duru reported the case to the police.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, said the suspect led the detectives to Ukanafun Local Government Area in Akwa-Ibom State where one Pauline Umoh was arrested.

She later led the officers to Mgbidi, Imo State where the buyer, Juliana Obianwa was arrested and the baby recovered.

The CP said efforts are being made to arrest others involved in the crime.