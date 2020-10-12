Woman disrupts wedding in Catholic church; claims groom is her husband and they slept together only hours earlier (video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady disrupted a wedding, claiming to be married to the groom.

In the video, the lady who backed a small baby, stormed into the wedding hall, screaming that the wedding should not hold because the groom belongs to her.

Sharing her story, she said they didn’t divorce, and there was no issue between them, so she doesn’t know why he should be getting married to another lady, while she already has children for him.

While the bride watched the scene in tears, the aggrieved woman was heard beckoning on her other kids to come into the wedding hall.