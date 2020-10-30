Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Breaks New Record; Peaks At No 1 On UK Apple Music Albums Chart

The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’, has broken a new record. It peaked at number one on the UK Apple Music Albums Chart barely 24 hours after its release.

More interesting is the fact that it beat multiple Grammy winner Sam Smith’s newly released album, ‘Love Goes’, and Ariana Grande’s newly released album, ‘Positions’ to occupy the spot on the UK chart.

This feat has been recognized by a fan of the StarBoy Entertainment CEO.

Read Also: Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist

“Wizkid #MadeInLagos did top #3 on US iTunes and #1 on UK Apple music Chart, the same day Ariana and Sam Smith released. Nobody fvcking badder!! Yessssss“, the fan tweeted.

See the chart below: