“Wizkid! Wizkid!! Ayo!!! Leave that group, they will destroy you” – Kemi Olunloyo warns Wizkid to stay away from the #EndSARS protest

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born 16 July 1990), known professionally as Wizkid has been given a serious warning by controversial Nigerian figure, Kemi Olunloyo.

The woman who recently lost her Twitter account for supporting police against Nigerians warned Wizkid to stay away from the EndSARS protest.

Kemi took to her Instagram live video to appeal to Wizkid to jettision plans to join the protest with some prominent Nigerian personalities as they have ulterior motives to use Wizkid and dump him like how they did to her some time ago.

She said: “Won fe ti e je (they just want to ruin you). “They want to use you, don’t let the devil use you,” “Wizkid! Wizkid!! Ayo!!! Leave that group, they will destroy you. They just want to use you. Please do not let the devil use you.”