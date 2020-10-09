Wizkid Surprises Burna Boy’s Mother, Bose Ogudu With Gift

Bose Ogudu, the mother to a popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, has showered praises on Wizkid for surprising her with a gift.

In celebration of the African Giant‘s mother, Adedeji Balogun best known as Wizkid sent a bouquet to Mama Burna – as often called.

Recall that the two Artists – Wizkid and Burna Boy – haven’t been on a friendly note. However, it seems to be patching up little by little.

It appears their new friendship is moving to another level each day as the duo have been seen linking up together on several occasions recently.

Burna Boy’s mother took to Instagram to appreciate the singer for the lovely flowers, with a caption, “from my dear son @wizkiddayo.” burna boy's mother, bose ogudu receives flowers from wizkid

