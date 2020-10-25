Wizkid Spotted At His Babymama’s Birthday Party (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, alias Wizkid, was recently spotted at his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock’s birthday party in London.

A video sighted on social media captured the moment Wizkid seemingly hid his face from the camera during the birthday celebration, which was well-attended by friends and family.

The ‘Joro’ crooner had intended to keep a low profile at the party.

According to reports, the singer has been living with Jada and their son, Zion for a while now.

However, it is not clear if the duo are still in a romantic relationship.

Read Also: God, pls help Nigeria” – Wizkid Tweets after Buhari’s speech

Watch the video below: