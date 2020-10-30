Entertainment
‘Wizkid Represents Surulere Constituency More Than Desmond Elliot’ – OAP Do2dtun
Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has stated that Wizkid is a better representative of Surulere constituency than Desmond Elliot, Nollywood veteran cum Lagos State House of Assembly representative.
The radio host cum music entertainer took to his Twitter page to say that he is not moved by the lawmaker’s apology. Information Nigeria recalls Desmond Elliot referred to social media users as ‘children’ during his speech.
Although the veteran actor later apologized for his words, Do2dtun, who says he is from Surulere, has vowed not to vote Desmond Elliot in the coming elections.
His tweet reads:
“If you like apologize. I be Surulere boy, omo Aguda born and bred. I no fit vote you lai lai. Wizkid have represented surulere constituency more than you’ve ever done and he is not even a politician”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian
American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has shared the gift her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with on her 40th birthday – a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share the video of her father’s hologram speaking. She wrote:
“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”
She further tweeted:
“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
Tacha Appears In Visuals Of Tiwa Savage And Naira Marley’s Hit Song, ‘Ole’
Controversial reality TV star, Tacha made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage and Naira Marley‘s music video for their new hit song, “OLE”.
Savage had taken to her Twitter account to ask fans of the controversial reality TV star if they were able to spot their ‘Queen’ in the three minutes music video which was released on Friday.
The singer tweeted;
“Titans did y’all spot Queen @symply_tacha
#Ole visuals OUT NOW”
Titans did y’all spot Queen @symply_tacha #Ole visuals OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/pwiqkZm3nA
— Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) October 30, 2020
In the video, the reality TV star, who appeared at about the 2:37 mark, was seen showing off her seductive dancing skills as she rocked a black leather body suit and a red hair.
Watch the full video below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Protests Was Always Bigger Than SARS’ – Rapper, Vector
Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has stated that the End SARS protests was always bigger than just ending a rogue police unit.
The hip hop musician cum actor took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself as he writes that Nigerians will realize sooner or later that the protests was a much bigger movement.
In his words:
“Only idiots kill what they should keep. Only idiots do that. #EndSARS was always bigger than sars. With more time you will see clearer. Na brain dey help man learn how to use weapons and only the wise sees to turn the brain into the ultimate weapon. #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria”
See his tweet below:
