Wizkid, Presidency Clash Over ‘Old Man’ Tweet

Nigerian musician, Wizkid, has replied Lauretta Onochie, Aide to President Buhari on Social Media, over her claim that he is dumb for addressing the President as an old man and in a disrespectful manner.

The Starboy Entertainment record label boss is, however, not moved by the clamor for respect by the aide.

He feels the lives of innocent youths being wasted by the police is more important than the issue of disrespect.

His reply reads:

Read Also: ‘Children Of Nowadays’ – Black Face Attacks Wizkid For Challenging Buhari

“lol a 77 year old man is not young ma.. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for a better governance in my country!!”

See Wizkid’s reply below: