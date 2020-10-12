‘Wizkid, Davido Are The African Giants’ – Tunde Ednut

Nigerian singer and blogger, Tunde Ednut, has appreciated the efforts of musicians Wizkid and Davido regarding the End SARS protests.

Information Nigeria recalls both star artists have been at the forefront of SARS protests since the physical protests began.

Although both artists are not the pioneers of the protests, they have been seen present at protest grounds in London and Abuja.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘You Are Powerful’ – Timi Dakolo Tells Nigerian Youths

Taking to Twitter, Tunde Ednut writes:

“I am proud to call Davido and Wizkid the African Giants. The major Odogwus.”

The originators of the protests are artists Falz and Runtown. Other celebrities who have joined include Tiwa Savage, Tacha Akide, and Toke Makinwa.

See Tunde Ednut’s tweet below: