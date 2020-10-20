Why #EndSARS Campaign Needs Leadership: Williams Uchemba

Nigerian Actor, Williams Uchemba has given scholarly advice on why #EndSARS campaign needs a leadership structure.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent post on his official Instagram page.

According to him, anything without leadership will die and fizzle out, adding that, if the protesters fail to select a leader, the movement will be hijacked.

Writing further, he stated that a leadership structure in the #EndSARS protest would ensure there is focus, strategy, negotiations, execution and evaluation.

He wrote, “Anything without leadership will die and fizzle out. It might have began organically but it needs leadership for focus, strategy, negotiations, execution and evaluation.

If we get carried away with our emotions and not put a proper leadership structure in place, this movement will be hijacked and when that happens, we have no only failed our generation but might not be given a golden opportunity such as this, to change our nation for good anytime soon.”