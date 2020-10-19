With my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted – BBN’s Dorathy says after bagging an endorsement deal

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is currently the talk of social media

Nigerian reality star, Dorathy is a happy woman after bagging an endorsement deal.

The former BBNaija lockdown housemate is the latest Mapia tea, a waist trainer and weight loss brand ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to announce the news thus:

“So excited to be a part of the amazing @mapiatea1 family. I look forward to having a beautiful work relationship.. with my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia”

“Good morning my beautiful Exploras #DorathyXMapia“, she subsequently tweeted.

See her Twitter post below: