Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the State.

Governor Wike disclosed he has signed an executive order proscribing IPOB in Rivers during a state broadcast on Wednesday night, a day IPOB worldwide leader, Nnamdi Kanu, referred to him as a “little Hitler.”

Governor Wike stressed during the broadcast that while Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in the south-south state.

The Rivers State governor said while his administration acknowledges and appreciate the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social, and economic development of the State, it will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.

Recall that the Governor had earlier lifted a ban on movement which had been imposed in some parts of the state.

Some of the areas include Mile 1, Mile 2, Ilabuchi, Ikokwu areas among others.

Wike however said the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area stile remains while the Ikokwu market remains shut.