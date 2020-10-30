Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of ordering police and soldiers to kill members of the group.

Recall that Wike had signed an executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State.

Also Read: Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew

Reacting in a tweet on Friday, Kanu accused the Governor of sponsoring state security to execute IPOB members.

“Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed-door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that any arrested IPOB member should not be brought to court but rather should be executed by the army & police.”

He wrote: