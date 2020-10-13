Wike Bans #EndSARS Protests In Rivers State

Amidst the increasing #EndSARS protest in the country, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has prohibited all forms of protest in the state.

Rivers Commissioner for Information Paulinus Nsirim expressed that the ban includes the protest against police brutality already holding in different parts of Nigeria.

“The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State,” Nsirim said in a statement.

Also Read: “He Applied Wisdom” – Reno Omokri Defends Davido After He Denied Engaging In SARS Protest During Closed Door Meeting With Police PRO

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.”

Nsirim also expressed that the government took the decision following the dissolution of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists. — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 12, 2020