The All Progressives Congress (APC) its desire to win the forthcoming by-election for the two vacant senatorial seats in Bayelsa State.

This is coming following the loss recorded during the Edo election, its only political foothold in the South-South.

The Governor of Yobe State and the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Mala Buni, made this known on Tuesday, during the inauguration of an eleven-member reconciliatory/election committee in Abuja.

Buni expressed that winning the two senatorial seats “will aid the process of regaining the party’s foothold in the South-south, a region where the APC currently has no sitting governor.”

“Our success in this election is very crucial and strategic because of the need to have more supporting hands in the National Assembly for improved collaboration and synergy with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to successfully execute its policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“It has become imperative for us as the leading political party in Nigeria to build a virile, strong, vibrant and more united APC that would serve beyond, two, three, four or even five terms of office to ensure continuity and consolidation of the gains the party has achieved. This remains the surest way to fully actualise our manifesto and improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/418862-why-we-need-to-win-bayelsa-senatorial-seats-apc.html