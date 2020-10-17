“Why We Need Electoral Reforms” – Singer Davido Explains

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has shared his two cents on why there must be reforms in the country’s electoral process.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer suggested that electronic voting should be introduced to prevent electoral malpractice.

To further buttress his point, the singer tweeted;

“Our president has only addressed us once in the past 10 days … despite everything that is going on



This is the problem. They don’t feel like they owe us enough. That they owe us explanations enough. That our unhappiness shouldn’t cost them their sleep!!! It all goes back to our votes and the fact they feel we ate not responsible for them being in these positions !

We need #ElectoralReform for these leaders to truly understand this accountability we are asking for is our right!!!

Look how far we had to come for the interests of hundreds of millions of people to matter !! Something that should already be priority if they know that we are the ones that truly put there there!! I was told in Abuja been on this police matter since 2017 !!

Meanwhile see how much progress has been made in just 1 week that they’re shaken and serious !! 1 week that we’ve shown them that we are in charge! We need #ElectoralReform for this issue to truly be cured !!! It’s a grassroot problem!!!”

