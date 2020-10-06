Why I never save my money in the bank — Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide cum social media influencer, Reno Omokri has revealed that saving in the bank is not a wise thing to do and has given reasons why he equally doesn’t do likewise.

According to him, buying properties with one’s money is better than saving it in banks. He said this in a new post.

He shared:

I never save money in banks. Instead, I use my money to buy or build properties. A bank that you put your own money in will never give you a loan if you don’t have property. Yet, they will give property owners loans even if they don’t have savings in their bank. Wise up. ‪

Except you save to invest, you are only saving to make the bank, not yourself, rich. Banks gather poor people’s money and loan it to the top 1% to do business, and then they share the profits. The top 1% have their wealth in assets, never in savings!