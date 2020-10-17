“Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN” – Nengi reveals

Second runner-up of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Nengi has revealed why she didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during her time on the show.

In a chat with PunchNG, the ex-beauty queen, who hails from Bayelsa State, stated that she decided to create boundaries from the beginning of the competition.

Nengi said,

“The housemates felt I wanted every guy and that is crazy. How could I want every guy and still not be with anybody in the house? I never slept on any man’s bed. Even as close as me and Ozo were, I still tried to set a boundary. I could play with people but for me, there would always be boundaries and nobody can cross them.

However, people took it the wrong way. They felt since I played with the guys, I must have wanted them. That was the biggest misconception people had about me. As a matter of fact, that was one of the reasons I went for Big Brother in the first place. I wanted to correct the misconception that I was just a fine face. And I feel I corrected that notion.”

Sharing a bit about her childhood, the pretty reality TV star stated that she grew up with her mother and her father was ‘never really there’.

“My dad was never really there. I can count the number of times I saw him. So, I grew up with my mum and she was the only one I knew.

She struggled to take care of me but the love between us is deep. Even if we didn’t have anything, I was always happy. We would be in our house and manage our lives. However, she died when things were becoming good. She added.

On her chemistry with Ozo, Nengi said,

“We are from two totally different backgrounds and that was it for me. I also knew he would always accept me for who I am. He knows who I am and does not judge me based on mistakes I have made.”