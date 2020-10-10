‘Why I Canceled My Proposed #EndSARS Protest’ – Naira Marley (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has slammed people condemning him for calling off the #EndSARS protest he proposed.

The rapper, in a recent Instagram live session, cautioned people against telling him what to do.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper had taken to Twitter on Monday to declare his intention to lead a peaceful protest.

Naira Marley, however, made a U-turn on his decision and this sparked outrage among web users.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the rapper, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, explained that his mother stopped him from participating in the protest against police brutality.

The rapper, who was very upset with the fact that he couldn’t join the protest, said that his mother called him and she informed him about the risks involved.

The ‘Japa’ crooner also went ahead to condemn some police officers for shooting a protester in Ogbomosho.

Watch the video clip below: