‘Why I Called Out Uche Elendu For Lying That Her Store Was Looted’ – Actress Doris Ogala

It is no news that Nigerian actresses, Doris Ogala and Uche Elendu have been at loggerheads for a while.

Information Nigeria recalls Ogala recently accused Elendu of allegedly lying that her store was looted and ransacked by hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS Protest organised by Nigerian youth.

The actress threatened to expose her colleague as she urged the latter to come out with the truth and stop deceiving people during this trying time.

Taking to Instagram, the film star explained that she has never hidden hatred for Elendu and she won’t allow anyone to take advantage of the current situation of the country.

