Why I Am Not Leaving Nigeria Soon: Laycon

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Laycon, has revealed why he is not leaving Nigeria soon. This is after a fan asked the reality TV star on Twitter if he is planning on leaving the country like his colleagues.

“Vee, Neo, Nenji, Ozo dey plan japaa, only Laycon still dey write motivational tweets @itsLaycon which way na?!“, the fan had asked.

The rapper then replied that he cannot leave the country without his fanbase known as the ‘Icons’. He says the only possible way through which he will relocate is if he is able to carry his fans along with him.

In his words:

“If I wan japa, I gats carry all my icons with me… So until that one dey possible, I dey here with Una..”

See his tweet below: