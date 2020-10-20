“Why can’t you cook?” – Kiddwaya, Erica wash their dirty linen on Twitter

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya has revealed Erica can’t cook after they both exposed each other’s flaws in a question and answer session.

The former BBNaija housemates and lovers took to the micro blogging platforms and literary “exposed” each other after Kiddwaya kicked off a question and answer session on his page.

It all started when Kiddwaya tweeted that he would be entertaining questions from his followers.

Erica then quoted his tweet and asked “why is your pidgin so wack?”, an indication that Kiddwaya can’t speak pidgin fluently.

Replying Erica, Kiddwaya asked “why can’t you cook?”

Erica then quickly replied “canceled”, an indication she wasn’t going to continue with the question and answer session with him anymore.

However, Kiddwaya tendered a quick apology, “Ah! My madam I’m sorry oh”

See some reactions below;