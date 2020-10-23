Why a lot of celebrities go from grass to grave — Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and social commentator, Reno Omokri, recently took to social media to speak on the importance of having assets

According to Reno, money can make a person rich but only assets can make them wealthy. Explaining further, he said it was why a lot of celebrities are known to fall apart after a few years. In his words, they go from “grass to grave to grave”.

Further in the tweet, the author said these celebrities make a lot of money which gets to their head and they fail to invest in assets. Reno concluded by saying that assets grant a person more access than money.

According to him, though money can make a person rich, only assets can guarantee wealth.

He wrote:

“Money can make you rich, but only assets can make you wealthy. That is why a lot of celebrities go from grass to grave to grave! They make a lot of money and it gets to their head. They fail to invest in assets. Assets grant you more access than money.”

See his tweet below: