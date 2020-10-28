News Feed
Who Counted 3,000 Used Condom Found At Lekki Toll Gate?
Following reports by the government that 3,000 used condoms were found on protest ground at Lekki toll gate, a Nigerian woman has taken to Twitter to ask few questions.
The Twitter user, Bukola Flora questioned the veracity of the report, querying who took time to count the condoms.
Reacting to her tweets, some Twitter user further assert that youths at the Lekki-Toll Gate swept it daily during the protest.
See the tweet below;
3,000 used condom found at Lekki toll gate.
The question is.. “Who counted the condoms”?
Just continue fooling yourselves.
Awon Agba radarada
— Bukolami Flora (@iamBukolami) October 28, 2020
See some reactions below;
I thought youths swept the Lekki toll daily. . So where did they see condoms to count. Unfortunate elders
— Myde 🕑 (@_Olumyde) October 28, 2020
Wait..are you serious?
— Olu6ayo_6ayo🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Bay_eleniyan) October 28, 2020
Recall that the Lekki-Toll Gate had been cleared and cleaned by several agencies including the popular LAWMA, crest with the responsibility of keeping Lagos clean.
Other independent bodies also volunteer to ensure the Toll Gate was cleared of all debris.
Thug attacks police station in Lagos, steals DPO’s uniform (Video)
Men of the Lagos Police Command have paraded a hoodlum who attacked and burnt a police station in the state, carting away the DPO’S uniform
The suspect was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO.
He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.
Watch a video of him while being paraded along with others below:
Burial arrangements of killed #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, announced
The burial poster of an endSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, who was attacked and stabbed to death by hoodlums in Abuja, has been released by his family members.
Unuode, who joined other Nigerians to protest against police brutality in Kubwa area of Abuja, was attacked and killed by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
He was 28 years old.
According to his obituary, Anthony who was 28 years, will be interred on October 30.
See his obituary below:
Army denies shooting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate
The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it shot and killed peaceful end SARS protesters at Lekki toll plaza on October 20.
The denial was disclosed in a statement released by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA)
The Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADPR), Major Osoba Olaniyi, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the imposition of a curfew on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Read the statement below:
“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza. This allegation is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.
At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian. From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.
However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24- hour curfew was imposed.
This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.
The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.
The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.
Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.
This allegation is the hand work of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein.”
