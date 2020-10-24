Connect with us

“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election” – Seun Kuti

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti has slammed politicians who never say thugs hijacked elections.

The 37-year-old lashed out politicians who were quick to say that thugs hijacked the protest but can’t say the same when elections are hijacked. He opined that  politicians mostly use thugs and must have been behind the hijacked protest.

Speaking to Arise TV, he expressed his anger on the fact that some rich people associate themselves with violence and still get hailed by some other citizens.

“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election. Rich Nigerians express themselves with violence all the time but we still call them ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Honorable’ after they throw chairs and tantrums”, he said.

News Feed

Police arrest 10 suspects in Akwa Ibom

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

No fewer than 10 suspects have been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for destruction and looting of government properties in the state.

 

This was made known by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiegheme Andrew, while fielding questions from Journalists on Saturday.

He said: “It is with a heart full of pains that I address you today. The events of the last 24 hours has given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern. As the lead Agency in internal security, we have great respect for peaceful protest and we have acted professionally during its progression in the State,” he said.

“However, yesterday, some youths with evil intentions in the guise of # ENDSARS went about vandalizing, looting and burning some Government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, L.G showroom, and Access Bank Plc,”

“I have visited all the said places today with my Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Auwal M. Mohammad, and have made an on-the-spot assessment of damages done.
I commend the State Government’s timely intervention through the imposition of curfew as I today went round to ensure strict compliance, and we will continue to do so.

“Gentlemen of the press, am however delighted to inform you that our quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of sister security agencies such as the Army and DSS, and the efforts of the State Government has restored normalcy in Uyo and the State in general.

However, the Command’s efforts have yielded positive results leading to the arrest of the following persons:

I. Victor Udoeka Effiong ‘m’
ii. Emediong Michael James ‘f’
iii. Imedimfon Ime James ‘m’
iv. Isaac John Udoh ‘m’
v. Sunday Michael James ‘m’
vi. Wisdom Godswill Reuben ‘m’
vii. Ntiefon Ime Robbert
viii. Akaninyene Abraham Livinus ‘m’
ix. Imoh Enobong Sunday
x. Isaac Sunday Udo ‘m’,

The Command also recovered fourteen Deep Freezers, six Refrigerators, eight flat Screen Televisions.

Others are:

Four (4) water dispensers,
Sixteen (16) bags of rice,
Four (4) Air conditions,
Three ( 3 ) Gas Cookers,
A printer, Tables, chairs, and other items

The CP further said: “The Command will stop at nothing in ensuring that all the looted items are recovered. Lastly, while I thank the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition and continued partnership, I wish to call on the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith and toe the part of peace, or be willing to bear the full weight of the law, as the Command under my watch will not allow anyone to derail the peaceful nature of the State henceforth.”

News Feed

Stolen Oba’s staff of office: Lagos ruling house issues ultimatum

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

The Akinshemoyin ruling house of Lagos Island has broken silence over the staff office of Oba of Lagos stolen by hoodlums during the Wednesday rage over the killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The hoodlums had overturned Oba Rilwan Akiolu’s palace and carted away his staff of office.

Videos of some young men running out of the palace with the staff of the office were shared online.

The Oba of Lagos is yet to receive his staff of the office and the palace has asked that it be returned. Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, October 23, the chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, Prince Yomi Tokosi said

The statement reads in full:

“Though we are in total support of the peaceful protest of the Nigerian youths tagged: #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality, we, Lagosians condemn with all sense of responsibility the gruesome murder of Nigerians, the hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, destruction of public infrastructural facilities and property across the nation.

“We also condemn the looting of our traditional and ancestral heritage as it relates to the Oba of Lagos Palace; especially the carting away of the staff of office. We will not allow miscreants to destroy our Lagos ‘Onilu Onije Otu’.

“The acts of these elements are sacrilegious, taboo and abomination to the Yoruba race. These nefarious misfits’ conducts could lead to mayhem in the land if not timely checked and tranquility restored.

“We hereby call on the paramount Apena of Oshugbo, Opa, Akala and other traditional heads and custodians to immediately secure the Oba’s palace from further attack(s) in order to save the face of our traditional stool.

“The royal house, however called for the return of the stolen staff of authority to be deposited at the Apena of Lagos within 24 hours or the deviants will face the consequences of their action. A word is enough for the wise.”

News Feed

“Passport secured” – Nigerian man flaunts Canadian lover (Video)

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to flaunt his Canadian lover amid violence and protest in the country.

The man, simply identified as Bimbo, expressed that he is happy to be with his lover, a foreigner.

 

 

In a video that has since gone viral, Bimbo could be seen flaunting his older Canadian lover at a time some Nigerians are making plans to travel abroad considering the situation of things in the country.

In the video shared via his handle, @Bimbotwits, the young man could be seen teaching his Canadian lover some Nigerian slangs as she made attempts to pronounce them correctly.

“They say love is blind, but i seebit in your eyes. Canadian passport secured,” he captioned the video.

See below:

