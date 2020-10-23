What Nigerians are going through is worst than what Americans go through – Rapper Meek Mill

Meek Mill, born Robert Rahmeek Williams, who went from an unknown Philadelphia rapper to one of the most popular artists has raised an alarm on the current state of things in Nigeria amid the widespread #EndSARS protest.

Meek in a tweet he shared, revealed that he stayed up all night watching videos from Nigeria. He added that what Nigerians are going through is 100 worst than what Americans go through with the system.

The rapper went on to state that his support is with the people of the West-African nation. Meek Mill tweeted;

#ENDSARS I STAYED UP ALL NIGHT WATCHING CRAZY VIDEOS from #Nigeria IT LOOKS 100 worst than what americans go thru with the system! Support our people!