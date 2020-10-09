What have you seen in a man that you want to leave me for him? – Heartbroken lesbian begs her partner not to leave her

A heartbroken lesbian has been spotted in a viral video begging her partner not to leave her.

The Ghanaian lady who was seen kneeling down, reminded her partner of the car she bought her which solidifies her promise of doing anything for her. She added that she doesn’t understand why she’s quitting their relationship of 5 years.

She said;

“You said you need a car and I bought it for you. What have you seen in a man that you want to leave me for him? What does the man have?”

However after her partner insisted on leaving the relationship on grounds of being tired of the affair and wanting to get married to a man, the heartbroken lady began crying and said “I love you” intermittently.