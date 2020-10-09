‘What Happened To Your Own Leg’ – Bobrisky Blasts Those Criticizing Him For Not Protesting #EndSARS

Popular crossdresser and social media personality, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has replied critics regarding the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

The social media influencer took to his official Twitter page to state that it is not compulsory for him to have joined the physical protest.

He also appreciated the celebrities who were physically present, notably Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa.

He wrote:

“Don’t let me slap u o! Everything must be celebrity to move first rubbish. Thanks to @tokstarr and @TiwaSavage. God bless u guys! #EndSarsProtests”

His write up reads:

“Those of you coming to my page to say I didn’t go out to protest to END SARS, pls wat happen to Ur own leg? But if it’s big broda now you all will use ur feeding money to vote people who will still ignore u to take pictures with them… after making them a celebrity.”

