What An Old Man Can See Sitting, A Young Man Can’t See Even If He Climbs Iroko Tree – Festus Keyamo

Published

1 hour ago

What An Old Man Can See Sitting, A Young Man Can't See Even If He Climbs Iroko Tree - Festus Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo defends Buhari against critics.

Buhari has done well in job creation - Festus Keyamo

Taking to the microblogging site, the renowned lawyer said he woke up this morning to an old African proverb which potent a subtle attack on Nigeria youth.

In his tweet, the senior advocate of Nigeria justifying the actions and In-actions of President Buhari gave an impression to suggest that Nigerian youths have a limited understanding and perspective to the on-going crisis in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

The tweet reads;

This morning, I woke up and remembered the African proverb: WHAT AN OLD MAN CAN SEE SITTING DOWN, A YOUNG MAN CAN’T SEE EVEN IF HE CLIMBS THE HIGHEST IROKO TREE. Good morning, Lagos. Good morning, Nigeria.

I’m So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari’s National Broadcast

Published

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

I'm So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari's National Broadcast

Nigerian singer, Adeleke David, popularly known as Davido has lamented bitterly that he is ”so hurt for our generation”.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was ‘dragged’ by Nigerians yesterday after addressing the nation for not pointing out the necessary the issues, which includes the Lekki Toll-gate massacre but rather speaking on irrelevant issues.

Taking to his Twitter handle to react, Davido wrote;

“I’m so hurt for our generation”

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she’s linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Published

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she's linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has vowed to sue a blogger who alleged that she is linked with PRO-SARS protesters.

The mother-of-one debunked the report and vowed to go to any length to make sure the blogger pays for defaming her.

Tonto wrote;

“DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER. WHAT REALLY IS THIS NONSENSE? THIS IS INSENSITIVE, MALICIOUS AND WRONG! Globalexcellence I will be suing you for this, I will go to any length with you on this…

Nobody I repeat nobody shld attach me to this rubbish, I AM NIGERIAN FIRST BEFORE ANY OTHER THING… @globalexcellence_magazine you will be hearing from my legal team!!

I STILL STAND FOR ENDSARS AND WILL ALWAYS STAND FOR EQUALITY IN NIGERIA… You bloggers contribute in killing this country more than anyone else with your fake news..”

Abroad Is Overrated, Nigeria Is The Best -Man Reveals (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

An unidentified Nigerian young man has taken to social media lament that abroad is overrated.

This is coming few hours after many Nigerians cried out on Twitter that they want to jet out of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposedly incoherent National speech on Thursday, 22 October, 2020. Nigerians slammed Buhari for not speaking on relevant issues like the Lekki toll-gate massacre, hence, their need to exit the country for a better future.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Nigerian man reacts, saying;

”To be honest guys, the cold in abroad is too much. Abroad is overrated You would not see Egusi to eat, you will not see Amala to eat, cold would be bashing you anyhow. Honestly, No place like home, Nigeria is the best”

Watch the video below;

