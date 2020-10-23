What An Old Man Can See Sitting, A Young Man Can’t See Even If He Climbs Iroko Tree – Festus Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo defends Buhari against critics.

Taking to the microblogging site, the renowned lawyer said he woke up this morning to an old African proverb which potent a subtle attack on Nigeria youth.

In his tweet, the senior advocate of Nigeria justifying the actions and In-actions of President Buhari gave an impression to suggest that Nigerian youths have a limited understanding and perspective to the on-going crisis in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

The tweet reads;

This morning, I woke up and remembered the African proverb: WHAT AN OLD MAN CAN SEE SITTING DOWN, A YOUNG MAN CAN’T SEE EVEN IF HE CLIMBS THE HIGHEST IROKO TREE. Good morning, Lagos. Good morning, Nigeria.