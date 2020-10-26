Soldiers were ordered to shoot protesters – Femi Falana (Video)

Human rights activist, Femi Falana has said Nigerian soldiers were “indeed ordered to go to Lekki Tollgate to shoot peaceful EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

Falana added that he has identified the barracks the killer soldiers came from, adding that detailed facts about the incidents are beginning to emerge.

Femi Falana who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, disclosed this on Monday, October 26, while speaking as a guest on Arise TV.

According to him, based on the investigation gathered so far by ASCAB, a group he oversees, facts have shown that shots were actually fired at the tollgate and people died from those shots.

In his words, “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks.

“the President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

