We’re Not Affected By Buhari’s Directive On IPPIS – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed that its members are not affected by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that only federal workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would be paid salaries.

Recall that President Buhari made this statement on Thursday during his budget presentation at the National Assembly.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President of, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), made the claim in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja.

But Ogunyemi, while reacting to the President’s directive, said that the workers referred to were civil servants.

“The directive was meant for civil servants; university academics are not civil servants.

“We have an understanding with the government to develop an alternative platform that would be sensitive to the operations of the university and accommodate its peculiarities.

“The platform we are developing will also respect the autonomy of our universities as obtained globally.

“The idea of seeking clearance from the Head of Service or the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is alien to university operations because it will halt its flexibility.

“The University Miscellaneous (Provisions) (Amendment)Act (2003), which government gazetted as University Autonomy Act (2007), has vested the powers of personnel and payroll system issues in the hands of each university’s governing council,” he claimed.