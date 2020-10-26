‘We Will Win, Don’t Give Up’, Actress Stella Damasus Encourages Nigerians

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has encouraged Nigerians in this period. The movie star is confident that Nigerians will overcome and win the current challenges facing the country.

According to the actress, God has already declared that the challenges shall be surmounted, so there is no reason to give up the fight.

Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:

“I encourage you all not to give up. Wetin we dey see so na wetin some of us expect. But na we go win. I am so confident. God don already declare since say na we go win. Dem go do their drama well well o but las las dem go commot 4 road. No give up abeg #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria”

See her tweet below: