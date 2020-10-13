‘We Will Still Tackle Buhari, He Has Been A Bad Boy’, Says 21-Year-Old Protester (Video)

A 21-year-old female protester, Stephanie Mbachu, in a recent interview with Hip TV, branded the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘bad boy’.

Ever since then, the hashtag #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy has been trending on Twitter as Nigerians have decided to use the medium to list their many grievances against the president of the country.

During the interview, the visibly miffed lady condemned police officers for turning the peaceful protests into violent ones and for trying to hinder protesters from exercising their fundamental human rights.

Mbachu said the protesters will still tackle Buhari as she mentioned that he has failed to provide basic social needs and amenities of citizens.

The protester also slammed police officers bringing and cocking their guns on the protest grounds as she asked if she looked like a criminal.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/elevationtoday/status/1315923824333017093?s=21