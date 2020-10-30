Entertainment
“We Will Not Shut Up Or Respect You” – Actress Beverly Naya Blasts Lagos Lawmaker, Moji Alli-Macaulay
Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya has called out Lagos lawmaker, Mojisola Alli Macaulay over the comments she made during the recent Lagos state house of assembly plenary session.
A video circulating on social media captured the moment the lawmaker, in her submission, said that most Nigerian youths are high on drugs all time.
The politician, who represents Amuwo-Odofin 1 constituency in the state house of Assembly, also advised graduates to learn some skills.
"They (Nigerian youths) are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media to do all sorts of things." – Lagos lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macauley, on recent events in the state. pic.twitter.com/MpAkkFwSXi
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 29, 2020
Reacting to the video, Naya slammed the Lawmaker as she stated that the “children will not shut up or respect her”.
The actress tweeted;
“According to that woman, I’m high on drugs and so are you guys. It is well
“We, the ‘children’ will not shut up or respect you, respect is earned and none of you have earned it!
“So someone should study law for example and then become a professional tailor/ tiler due to a lack of job opportunities and she doesn’t see anything fundamentally wrong with that? What a joke!”
The film star also asked why the Lagos lawmakers are so quick to refer to grown people as “children”.
In her words;
“And why are all of them so eager to call grown people ‘children’? My understanding is that youths are between 18-35, so how is anyone in this age bracket considered a child? Just a failed attempt at devaluing our opinions and voice, we will not keep quiet. Change must happen!”
See the tweets below:
Entertainment
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.
The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.
In his words:
“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!
SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.
She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards took to his Instagram feed on Friday to share an adorable selfie of himself, his wife and son.
The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who resides in London, stepped out with his family for an outing and he decided to capture the memory.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike captioned the adorable photo with an excerpt from the lyrics of the song, ‘No Stress’ by Wizkid.
His caption reads;
“I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress”
See his post below:
Trending
