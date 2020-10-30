“We Will Not Shut Up Or Respect You” – Actress Beverly Naya Blasts Lagos Lawmaker, Moji Alli-Macaulay

Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya has called out Lagos lawmaker, Mojisola Alli Macaulay over the comments she made during the recent Lagos state house of assembly plenary session.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the lawmaker, in her submission, said that most Nigerian youths are high on drugs all time.

The politician, who represents Amuwo-Odofin 1 constituency in the state house of Assembly, also advised graduates to learn some skills.

"They (Nigerian youths) are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media to do all sorts of things." – Lagos lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macauley, on recent events in the state. pic.twitter.com/MpAkkFwSXi — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 29, 2020

Reacting to the video, Naya slammed the Lawmaker as she stated that the “children will not shut up or respect her”.

The actress tweeted;

“According to that woman, I’m high on drugs and so are you guys. It is well

“We, the ‘children’ will not shut up or respect you, respect is earned and none of you have earned it!

“So someone should study law for example and then become a professional tailor/ tiler due to a lack of job opportunities and she doesn’t see anything fundamentally wrong with that? What a joke!”

The film star also asked why the Lagos lawmakers are so quick to refer to grown people as “children”.

In her words;

“And why are all of them so eager to call grown people ‘children’? My understanding is that youths are between 18-35, so how is anyone in this age bracket considered a child? Just a failed attempt at devaluing our opinions and voice, we will not keep quiet. Change must happen!”

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Need More Help From International Celebrities’ – Actress Beverly Naya

See the tweets below: