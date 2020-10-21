Entertainment
‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has reacted to the massacre that took place at the #EndSARS protest ground at Lekki Tollgate. The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to condemn the killing and state that the night will not be erased from history.
In his words:
“WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE NIGHT OUR GOVERNMENT KILLED US FOR ASKING THEM NOT TO KILL US #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS #CrimesAgainstHumanity”
Read Also: Vector, MI Abaga End Beef (Video)
The shooting of unarmed peaceful protesters by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has received global attention with international political dignitaries and celebrities using their Twitter platforms to tweet regarding the incident.
See MI Abaga’s post below:
News Feed
2 feared dead as policemen and alleged #EndSARS protesters clash in Enugu
“No where is safe” is the current situation of Nigeria.
The police is said to have killed two protesters in Enugu after a supposed heated clash.
According to an eyewitness, the protesters were initially chased away with a tear gas and after sometime, they returned with guns. They directed their shots to the police station near Nike Lake resort.
The police accepted the challenge and fired back, and this resulted in the death of two young men.
See graphic video below;
It got really bad at Abakpa Enugu. The protesters and policemen had a face off as both parties had guns. Two people reportedly dead. #EndSarsNow #EndSARSBrutality #LekkiMassacre .. Which way Nigeria??? pic.twitter.com/sTRIfxNH6y
— elsaint (@elsainty) October 21, 2020
Entertainment
Lekki Massacre Totally Unacceptable: Comedian Alibaba
Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Tollgate by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The veteran comedian cum actor and events compere took to his Instagram page to condemn the incident. Part of his post reads:
“The biggest mistake any democratically elected government can make, is to hand over its control to the military. Because in doing that, you have undermined the constitution, you have canceled the purpose of the National Assembly, made nonsense of the Supreme Court and confirmed that the Presidency cannot manage the country’s affairs.
Read Also: Comedian Alibaba Disowns Dino Melaye
By sending soldiers to the street, government is clearly, Planting that idea, without knowing it, that the ultimate leadership is in the hands of the soldiers.”
See his full post below:
Entertainment
‘Our Ultimate Goal Is Not To Destroy Our Country’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite
Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has stated that the goal of Nigerian protesters has never been to destroy the country. The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a black post with a caption that reads:
“Nobody saw this coming. Nobody. Maybe only people who had inside information. This extreme approach was not expected! The youths of Nigeria only asked for assurances! Moving forward, we need damage control. We need to calm the tension. Please.
Read Also: Actress Damilola Adegbite Acquires Brand New Range Rover
Lets use our platforms to calm this storm. Our ultimate goal is to make our country better, not to destroy it. Lives are being lost. This is not the goal. Please stay alive, for your friends and your family who love and need you! This is too much.”
See her post below:
Trending
- Politics10 hours ago
PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria
- Entertainment12 hours ago
‘Our Hearts Are Broken But Our Spirits Will Never Die’ – Banky W Condemns Lekki Massacre
- National News11 hours ago
Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
- News Feed10 hours ago
More Than 120,000 People Signed Petition For The UK Government To Sanction Buhari’s Government Over Human Right Abuse
- National News13 hours ago
‘Nigerian Government is a shame to the world for deploying soldiers to kill unarmed citizens – Odion Ighalo
- National News12 hours ago
Hillary Clinton Calls On Buhari To Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters
- Entertainment12 hours ago
#EndSARS: “I Am Heartbroken To See Senseless Brutality Taking Place In Nigeria” – Beyoncé
- National News12 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Blames Shooting Of Lekki Protesters On ‘Forces Beyond His Control’