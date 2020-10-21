‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has reacted to the massacre that took place at the #EndSARS protest ground at Lekki Tollgate. The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to condemn the killing and state that the night will not be erased from history.

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE NIGHT OUR GOVERNMENT KILLED US FOR ASKING THEM NOT TO KILL US #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS #CrimesAgainstHumanity”

The shooting of unarmed peaceful protesters by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has received global attention with international political dignitaries and celebrities using their Twitter platforms to tweet regarding the incident.

