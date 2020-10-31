‘We Shouldn’t Rain Curses On The Kids Of Nigerian Politicians’ – Singer Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to Twitter to explain why children of politicians shouldn’t be made to suffer for the crimes of their parents.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner stated that people shouldn’t rain curses on the children of politician because it could affect their mental health

In her words;

“I feel like we really shouldn’t be raining curses on the children of these people. I understand the agitation and that most of them don’t care about us, but the goal is to be better than them and I can’t imagine it’s good for the mental health of them kids. We can rise above it.”

Read Also: When there is life, there is hope” – Simi comforts Nigerians

See her tweet below: