We Regret Registering For IPPIS – ASUP lecturers

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has expressed regret over the decision of polytechnic lecturers to be enrolled on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Anderson Ezeibe, president of the union made this known during a meeting with the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba on Tuesday in Abuja, along with other executive members of the union.

This is coming days after the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) also made this same remark about the system.

Ezeribe stated that IPPIS had been characterised with the omission of staff members’ names and non-remittance of check-off dues, including closing the windows to effect corrections where necessary.

Ezeibe also admitted that polytechnics are not ready to re-open yet, because most of the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the federal government are not in place.

He said beyond the sentiments of asking all institutions resume, the Polytechnics lacked support to enforce resumption protocols.