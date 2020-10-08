We Regret Joining IPPIS ― SSANU, NASU

As the 14-day warning strike continues, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Universities (SSANU) have expressed regret for enrolling in the newly introduced Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by the federal government.

The unions said that the system is not only full of inconsistency and counterproductive but a total failure and therefore should be discontinued.

The chairman of SSANU at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka branch, Mr Sola Sowunmi and his counterpart in charge of NASU in the school, Mr Kehinde Ajibade made this remark in an interview with Tribune.

The unions expressed that had they known that the federal government was deceiving their leaders into believing that the new system would capture all their peculiarities while demonstrating its workability to them, they would have rejected it just as the Academic Staff Union (ASUU) did and still doing.