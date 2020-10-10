We Own The Gold Deposits In Zamfara: FG To Maatawalle

The Federal Government has issued a note of warning to Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle over impressions of owning gold deposits in the state.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite issued the warning on Friday.

He stated that mineral products remain exclusively that of the federal government.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Zamfara government had expressed that it started its gold reserve to reduce dependence on federal allocations.

“I had a meeting with the Zamfara people yesterday or day before yesterday, they need to get their narrative right to the public,” Adegbite said.

“We have what we call private mineral buying centres, we issue licences, in fact, anybody that is interested should come to us and once you meet the criteria, we give you a licence to purchase the mineral and that is the angle the Zamfara Government is exploiting.

“From their own fund, they are buying gold from their people and I spoke with the governor, you need to explain these to the people properly. It’s not as if they are cornering the resources that belong to the federal government.

“All mineral resources in the country are vested in the federal government and that is in the exclusive list and that stays. And the right royalty should be paid to the federal government.