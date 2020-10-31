Canada plans to bring in more than 1.2M immigrants in the next 3 years

The Canadian Government has announced plans to bring in more than 1.2 million immigrants over the next three years in an effort to use immigration to boost the country’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 30, by Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino in Canada’s Immigration Levels Plans for 2021-2023.

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Mendicino said the federal government aims to accept 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, another 411,000 in 2022, and then 421,000 in 2023.

According to Mendicino, the numbers also aim to compensate for the shortfall this year due to the pandemic and represent about one percent of Canada’s population.

He also stated that immigrants drive the population and economic growth that pays for vital programs such as health care.

“Put simply, we need more workers, and immigration is the way to get there,” he said.

“Before the pandemic, our government’s goal to drive the economy forward through immigration was ambitious. Now it’s simply vital,” said Mendicino.

The minister said he’s confident the government can meet the targets despite the COVID-19 pandemic, by working around travel restrictions while adhering to safety measures such as mandatory quarantines for immigrants coming in.

“With nearly 60 percent of all new admissions in the economic class, our plan will continue to focus on Canada’s economic growth,” he said.

The breakdown of next year’s plan includes:

232,000 immigrants in the economic class.

103,500 in the family class.

59,500 refugees and protected persons.

5,500 on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.