National News
Canada plans to bring in more than 1.2M immigrants in the next 3 years
The Canadian Government has announced plans to bring in more than 1.2 million immigrants over the next three years in an effort to use immigration to boost the country’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
The announcement was made on Friday, October 30, by Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino in Canada’s Immigration Levels Plans for 2021-2023.
Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Mendicino said the federal government aims to accept 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, another 411,000 in 2022, and then 421,000 in 2023.
According to Mendicino, the numbers also aim to compensate for the shortfall this year due to the pandemic and represent about one percent of Canada’s population.
He also stated that immigrants drive the population and economic growth that pays for vital programs such as health care.
“Put simply, we need more workers, and immigration is the way to get there,” he said.
“Before the pandemic, our government’s goal to drive the economy forward through immigration was ambitious. Now it’s simply vital,” said Mendicino.
The minister said he’s confident the government can meet the targets despite the COVID-19 pandemic, by working around travel restrictions while adhering to safety measures such as mandatory quarantines for immigrants coming in.
“With nearly 60 percent of all new admissions in the economic class, our plan will continue to focus on Canada’s economic growth,” he said.
The breakdown of next year’s plan includes:
232,000 immigrants in the economic class.
103,500 in the family class.
59,500 refugees and protected persons.
5,500 on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.
National News
Gov Ayade Reviews Curfew In Cross River
Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has relaxed the curfew in the state from 4 pm-6 am to 6 am-6 pm.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christain Ita on Saturday.
The new time is scheduled to take effect from Saturday, October 31st.
Also Read: Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items
Recall that following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, on Friday, October 23, 2020.
“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state and has directed that with effect from Saturday, October 31, 2020, curfew hours will now be between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am daily.
“Restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm,” the statement added.
National News
El-Rufai Meets Youth Leaders, Condemns Attack On Police Officers
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has condemned the attack on police officers and police barracks in the State following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.
He made this remark when he met with youth leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.
At the event, he appealed to them not to engage in any act of violence or looting.
El-Rufai vowed to prosecute those behind the looting and threat of peace in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas according to the law.
Also Read: Taraba Govt Sets Up Task Force To Recover Looted Items
“You cannot condemn an entire profession because of the misconduct of a few. SARS is just a small unit of the Nigerian Police Force, and even among SARS, they are not all bad,” he said
“Yes, some of them might have been quite bad and killed many people, but that should not be used to frame the police in a manner that people feel justified to attack and kill policemen.
“I have seen a video where a policeman was attacked and burnt to death. For what? That policeman is a human being, creation from God, he has children, and he has a family.
“Who will look after them? The Nigerian Police is the only police we have, it Is our collective duty as citizens, as leaders to come together and help the police to be better.”
National News
Nasarawa Governor Sule Calls For Training Of Police Officers
Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has called for the training of police officers in the country to tackle the numerous security challenges affecting the country.
He made the call during an empowerment programme on Friday in Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.
At the event, he described the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as disheartening.
He, however, called for understanding from the youths.
Also Read: Stop Giving Us Awards… Challenge Us So We Can Sit Up, Wike Tells Journalists
“The kind of reforms we would want is to ensure that the police is well trained and well equipped and that is why it is disheartening to see that SARS is completely dismantled,” he said.
“SARS as I understand is the unit that has been trained specifically to be able to confront armed robbery and some kind of dangers that probably other policemen have not been trained for that.
“Now that we have dismantled them, whatever form that we have, we have to go and train them again so I call on us to use the opportunity not to be throwing away the bathing water and the baby at the same time.”
