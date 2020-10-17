‘We Need A Plan’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Speaks On Nationwide #EndSARS Protest (Video)

Ex-BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha Akide, shared a video via Twitter in which she spoke about the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

In the video, the reality TV star commended the efforts of protesters as she stated that they need to should come up with a plan.

Tacha added that youths need to be members of the panel being set up.



The serial entrepreneur also cautioned those agitating for #EndPolicebrutality #ReformthePolice #EndSars at Lekki toll gate, Lagos as she advised them to get a grip of themselves and stop getting carried away.

Read Also: “Do you think it’s easy to stay under the sun?” – Lilian Afegbai blasts people calling out Lekki protesters over food and being flashy

Watch the video below: