Entertainment
‘We Need A Female President Now, More Than Ever’ – Actress Sylvia Oluchy
Nigerian actress, Sylvia Oluchy, has called for the need to have a female president in Nigeria. According to the actress, Nigeria is in dire need of a feminine and motherly touch.
She took to her Twitter page to share her views. She also touched on the fact that Nigeria has never had a female president, attributing it to the lack of success in many areas of the nation’s development.
Read Also: Cheap gifts make no sense economically I hate them” – Actress Sylvia Oluchy
In her words:
“We need a female president now more than ever to run this country with feminine and motherly touch. Engaging only one gender is like using only half of your capabilities and ignoring the other half. You can never succeed that way! #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Toke Makinwa Blasts Lagos Lawmaker For Saying He Wanted To Share Looted Palliatives On His Birthday
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her distaste for the Lagos Lawmaker, SOB Agunbiade, who said he wanted to share looted palliatives on his birthday.
The media personality cum actress and author took to her Twitter page to describe the actions of the Majority Leader of Lagos State House of Assembly as disgusting, adding that it is a means to profit off the poverty of the masses.
Read Also: Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34
In her words:
“Then someone said he was planning to share the palliatives on his birthday, I simply cannot can’t, my head is spinning from it all. How do you share what is rightfully ours on your birthday like as messiah saving the masses, you profit off their poverty? Disgusting. #endsars”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Car Dealer Calls Out Comedian Ebiye For Reselling Benz He Bought On Credit
US based car dealer, Mr. Psalms has taken to Twitter to call out online comedian, Ebiye for purchasing a Mercedes Benz on credit and defaulting on payment.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the man ratted out the comedian as he shared a couple of screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.
In the screenshots, the comedian had agreed to pay for the luxury automobile in installments but he reneged.
Ebiye sold off the Benz and he used the money to invest in Forex rather than sorting out his debts.
Read Also: Comedian Ebiye Dragged For Calling A Lady ‘Dirty’ Over An Unclad Photo
See the tweets below:
Entertainment
‘It’s Not A Must To Speak Or Comment On What You Know Nothing About’ – Nengi Cautions Rumormongers
Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5 finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampton took to her Twitter account on Sunday to caution those who peddle rumors.
The reality TV star had reacted to an old tweet put out by co-star, Laycon in April which reads;
“Do you people know that when you see a tweet you disagree with or you don’t like, you can actually scroll past it. Like it’s an option, you don’t have to comment on everything… stop doing cho cho cho cho on people’s tweets.”
The former beauty queen re-quoted the tweet and she wrote;
“My G you need to update this tweet to stop doing cho cho cho on people’s life not just tweets.Y’all need to stop looking for ways to spread lies about people you don’t know on the internet. It’s not a must to speak or comment on what you know nothing about .Live and let live !”
Fellow ex-housemate, Vee also responded saying;
“My dear they won’t listen. Awon werey. Nengi is normal o! Me I get craze, if you like, spread lies”
Nengi went on to appeal to her fans to stop trolling people on her behalf because she is all about ‘peace and love’.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Nengi Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram
See the tweets below:
Trending
- National News12 hours ago
Nobel Laureate, Soyinka Denies Video Claim On Igbo, Yoruba
- News Feed24 hours ago
Tinubu Visits Sanwo-Olu, Says “I’m Still The Jagaban”
- Entertainment10 hours ago
Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Next Strategy For #EndSARS Protests
- Entertainment10 hours ago
‘Zero Accountability, Pure Wickedness’ – Banky W Lambasts Lagos Govt
- National News12 hours ago
Lekki Shooting Casualties ‘Have Questions To Answer’ — Tinubu
- National News10 hours ago
#EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew
- National News11 hours ago
#ENDSARS: IGP Talks Tough, Says Enough Is Enough
- Entertainment10 hours ago
Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows