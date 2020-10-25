‘We Need A Female President Now, More Than Ever’ – Actress Sylvia Oluchy

Nigerian actress, Sylvia Oluchy, has called for the need to have a female president in Nigeria. According to the actress, Nigeria is in dire need of a feminine and motherly touch.

She took to her Twitter page to share her views. She also touched on the fact that Nigeria has never had a female president, attributing it to the lack of success in many areas of the nation’s development.

In her words:

“We need a female president now more than ever to run this country with feminine and motherly touch. Engaging only one gender is like using only half of your capabilities and ignoring the other half. You can never succeed that way! #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”

See her post below: