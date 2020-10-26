Ensure fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters – Martin Luther King III writes Buhari

Son of late 60’s civil rights leader, Martin Luther King III has joined other world leaders in lending their voice to the peaceful #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Martin Luther King III stated that Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari should guarantee fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters, adding that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

He made this known on Sunday, in a tweet he sent to Buhari on Twitter.

He wrote: “I appeal to @MBuhari to guarantee the fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters in Nigeria, including their right to protest. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” -MLK, Jr. We must stand with those protesting to #ENDSARS.”