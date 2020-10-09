We Have No Hisbah In Kaduna State – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has denied reports going around that there is Hisbah police in the State.

This reaction came following reports credited to an online medium on the alleged ban on the use of mobile phones and wearing of sunglasses in the Kuriga village of Chikun local government area of the state.

Reacting to the story on Twitter, Governor El-Rufai described the report as inaccurate as there is no Hisbah or religious police in the state.

Also Read: Everybody Thinks State Governors Are Thieves: El-Rufai

He went further to advise that the medium should stop sensationalising issues of criminal behaviour by using pictures from other places to push what he described as a false story.

He called for accurate reporting of events for proper understanding by people. See his tweet below: