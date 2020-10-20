News Feed
We go kill person – Alleged prisoner, Ekpowa who was to die by hanging brags after escaping from prison
Yesterday, There was a jailbreak at the correctional Centre in Benin, Edo state, with a number of prisoners escaping from the facility
Ekpowa, a prisoner convicted in 2018 for multiple murders has been spotted in a video bragging about “killing people” shortly after escaping from Oko Prison which is located along Benin-Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo state capital.
The notorious cultist who was to die by hanging, escaped from the prison alongside others yesterday October 19.
Here is the video below;
Davido speaks on the events of the past 48 hours
Nigerian superstar, Davido has said criminals are responsible for the attack on two Correctional Centres in Benin City, Edo State.
Davido made the claim while absolving End SARS protesters of involvement in the attacks.
The singer pointed out that no amount of mischief would stop the protest against police brutality and bad governance.
Davido made the remark while condemning the attack on two Correctional Centres in Benin City, Edo State.
The hoodlums had attacked the facilities and freed some inmates.
Reacting, the singer in a series of tweets wrote: “After seeing all that’s gone on today I just want to say that from the beginning we have preached that the protest must remain peaceful and Law Abiding and as far as I know we have kept to that! And we will continue to keep to that so the narrative can NOT be switched up on us!
“The people they claim broke into prisons to free convicted criminals, burn police stations to steal weapons, damage police, government, and private vehicles are Criminals and everybody must condemn these acts. They are not part of our movement !
“#EndSars is a peaceful and law abiding protest that is going somewhere great! And no mischief can scatter it!”
Address Nigerians over #EndSARS protests – Senate urges Buhari
The Nigerian Senate has called on President Buhari to urgently address the nation so as to douse the tension in the country.
This comes as hoodlums continue to carry out various attacks on #EndSARS protesters and others in some parts of the country.
The Senators made the call for President Buhari to speak to the Nation after a motion was moved by Senator Biodun Olujimi and co-sponsored by all Senators on the ongoing nationwide protests believed to have been hijacked by hoodlums.
Part of the resolution of the Senators after deliberation include:
-Urge all tiers of government to put in place and sustain policies of social economic reforms that raise the standard of lives of our people;
-Call upon the Police to operate strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement appropriate in a democratic environment;
-Urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure a holistic comprehensive reforms of the police to increase the overall welfare including training and medical insurance of all members of the Nigeria Police Force
-Appeal to all Nigerians to resort to use of legal institutions to resolve disputes and conflicts;
-Urge the Nigerian youths and the Nigerian citizens to approach the National Assembly Committees Constitution and Reforms in order to secure far-reaching holistic amendments that are vital to the restructuring of our federation
-Urge the Federal Government to faithfully and comprehensively implement all the five demands of the #EndSARS movement and protesters with necessary timelines to rekindle confidence in government
-Appeal to #EndSARS movement and protesters to kindly in the interest of everyone stop their actions and embrace genuine dialogue; 7. Urge Mr. President to address the nation as soon as possible on these issues.
-Police should make it a duty to accompany protesters and should be involved in protecting genuine protesters.
Celebrities blast lawmaker who setup billboard alleging Phyno and Flavour used #EndSARS protest to blackmail Enugu Govt.
Nigerian celebrities have slammed Enugu lawmaker, Bibian Anekwe, for setting up billboard that alleged musicians, Phyno and Flavour are using #EndSARS protest to blackmail Enugu State government.
According to the honourable House of Reps member, the artistes are using the protest to blackmail the government of Enugu State.
Recall we earlier reported that Phyno, Kcee, Zoro cried out over threats to their lives by the Enugu State government following their peaceful #EndSARS protest in the state.
They further warned that if anything happens to them, the government of Enugu State should be held responsible.
Bibian has now setup a billboard which has the face of the artistes and asked them to go to their state, Anambra and protest as they are not indigenous of Enugu State.
The billboard says, “Don’t use #EndSARS protest to blackmail Enugu State Government. Go to your state. Our Governor is working.”
Reacting to the billboard, Patoranking who was infuriated by the message wrote;
“This is so shameful and I would advise, you use the same energy to End police brutality in Enugu state…Enugu people deserve better…Nigerians deserve better #endsars #Endpolicebrutality.”
This is so shameful and I would advise, you use the same energy to End police brutality in Enugu state…Enugu people deserve better…Nigerians deserve better #endsars #Endpolicebrutality pic.twitter.com/ey3HhY9sJz
— PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) October 19, 2020
Nonetheless, the lawmaker is currently receiving backlashes on social media.
An Enugu State indigenous rapper, Zoro tweeted;
“Bibian Anekwe you are a very big fool ! what nonsense is this ? See there is nothing honorable about you absolutely nothing ! shameless O Yes member ! See the daft ass licking people wey Dey do politics for us naa ! how this country wan take good?”
Nigerian singer, Peruzzi Twitted, “Big shame on bibian anekwe!!! Big shame!!!! #EndSars #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”.
@Drmuzoic tweeted, “Whose mother/aunt/friend thought it wise to put up this nonsense? Is there no end to sycophancy? Anyway, they said ‘ala adighi mma bu uru ndi nze’. Let her enjoy the dividend of corruption for now. It will surely get to her. Tueh! #EndSARS.”
